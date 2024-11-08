18-year-old shot and killed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway in Lansing after an 18-year-old man was found dead.

The Lansing Police Department tell us they got the call around 11:45 pm on Thursday, November 7th to the 600 block of Sadie Court for a possible shooting.

We’re told that when officers arrived at the scene they found the man shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

However, officers say that they believe this is not a random act.

If you know anything about this case you’re being ask to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

