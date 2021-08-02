$18 million Michigan Lottery ticket still not claimed

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan Lottery player won big this weekend when their ticket matched the six numbers drawn in Saturday’s Lotto 47 drawing to win the game’s $18.41 million jackpot.

One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 03-05-10-20-28-31.

The winning ticket was bought at the Family E-Z Mart, located at 567 East Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville. Prudenville is about 20 miles south of Grayling.

The winner has two options to claim their prize:



30 annuity payments of about $614,000 each

One-time cash payment of about $11.7 million

The Lotto 47 jackpot was last won in January when a Wayne County player won a $1.2 million jackpot.

The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations division at 517-373-1237. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook