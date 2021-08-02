$18 million Michigan Lottery ticket still not claimed

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan Lottery player won big this weekend when their ticket matched the six numbers drawn in Saturday’s Lotto 47 drawing to win the game’s $18.41 million jackpot.
One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 03-05-10-20-28-31.
The winning ticket was bought at the Family E-Z Mart, located at 567 East Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville. Prudenville is about 20 miles south of Grayling.
The winner has two options to claim their prize:
- 30 annuity payments of about $614,000 each
- One-time cash payment of about $11.7 million
The Lotto 47 jackpot was last won in January when a Wayne County player won a $1.2 million jackpot.
The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations division at 517-373-1237. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.
