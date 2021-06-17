14-year-old Cal would like 'a home that's comfortable, feeling safe'

DETROIT, Mich. — Cal has been in foster care waiting to be adopted since April of 2018.

The 14-year-old likes what many boys his age enjoy.

“I like to play video games, to play basketball and football,” he said. “I like to be funny and I like to go outside and go for walks.”

His favorite subjects in school included science, social studies, history, and math.

He aims to attend Michigan State University or University of Michigan.

“I would study plants and stuff or be an adoption worker or something,” said Cal.

“My favorite two holidays are Christmas and the 4th of July because the Declaration of Independence and that's my favorite thing,” he said. “And my second one was Christmas because it's about Jesus and you should always be grateful for what you get.”

"I would like a home that's comfortable, feeling safe. It doesn't matter which one they give me; it’s just a matter of what you’re grateful for,” Cal explained.

“I would like a sister and a brother cause they sometimes can get on your nerves, but they also can be fun,” he said.

He already has an idea of what he’d like to do with his future family.

“I would play basketball, spend Dad time and Mom time, and, like, be happy,” Cal said.

What does adoption mean to him?

“Happy and giving hope to the person that needs it, like, needs it really bad, just keep giving hope,” said Cal.

If you’d like to learn more about Cal, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Cal, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

Please SHARE this Grant Me Hope story on social media. Thank you!

