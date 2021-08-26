13-year-old Roland who is 'full of laughter and life' hopes to get adopted

DETROIT, Mich. — A lovable 13-year-old boy named Roland is on a mission to find a forever family. One person close to him says he's "delightful" and "full of laughter and life."

Roland is a huge fan of superheroes. His favorites are Lego Batman and Superman, whom he admires for his "laser eyes."

Roland also enjoys bowling laser tag, chocolate ice cream, pizza, hamburgers, and fries.

He tells us he'd like a dog and his own room that he can decorate with his superhero action figures, and of course his new mom and dad.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange says Roland would fit in best with parents who are "trauma-informed."

He would do well in a family with or without other kids in the house. And he needs special services to help him grow.

For more information on Roland, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Roland, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!