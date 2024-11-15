13-year-old dies following crash in Ingham Co., officials say

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A 13-year-old girl is dead following a crash.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office tells us it happened on Thursday, November 14th, just before 7 a.m.

Officials tell us that two SUVs crashed at the intersection of Holt and College Roads.

We’re told that a 20-year-old woman from Holt was going East and turned into the path of another vehicle going West.

The second vehicle was driven by a 40-year-old Onondaga man.

His three children, a 7-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl, were also in the vehicle.

All four were taken to the hospital.

Officials say that the at-fault driver didn’t want medical attention.

The 13-year-old girl needed emergency surgery and died at the hospital.

If you know anything about this case you’re being asked to call Sgt. Adam Jackson at (517)676-8212.

