13-year-old dies following crash in Ingham Co., officials say

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A 13-year-old girl is dead following a crash.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office tells us it happened on Thursday, November 14th, just before 7 a.m.
Officials tell us that two SUVs crashed at the intersection of Holt and College Roads.
We’re told that a 20-year-old woman from Holt was going East and turned into the path of another vehicle going West.
The second vehicle was driven by a 40-year-old Onondaga man.
His three children, a 7-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl, were also in the vehicle.
All four were taken to the hospital.
Officials say that the at-fault driver didn’t want medical attention.
The 13-year-old girl needed emergency surgery and died at the hospital.
If you know anything about this case you’re being asked to call Sgt. Adam Jackson at (517)676-8212.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.