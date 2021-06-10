13-year-old Ayana: “I want a family that will understand me”

DETROIT, Mich. — Taylor Swift better watch out! 13-year-old Ayana is a singer-songwriter in the making.

“I'm in seventh grade. I like to read. I'm a lot into music, and I write songs. I try to normally talk about my life in songs, not really about the other things,” said Ayana -- who is currently in foster care waiting to be adopted.

“I play ukulele and the piano. I like to write. I write about myself a lot and some of the problems that I have and how I work through them, and I write about my brother because I don't really see him a lot,” she explained.

She also writes short stories.

“My own stories about people or kind of putting myself in other people's shoes,” she said.

She also likes to go shopping and walking.

When it comes to her future, she’s really interested in serving the public.

“I want to be a police officer or a therapist. I'd like to be a therapist because I like to help the kids that kind of went through the same struggle that I went through, and I want to be a support for them,” said Ayana.

“I am a very caring person, and I want to do everything that I can to help other people when I'm older and right now. Some kids in middle school, they don't always have the right people, or my age they don't have the right people that take care of them, and I feel like I would like to be that person,” Ayana said.

“And then if I end up being a police officer, I would like to do that because just to make the world a little bit a better place, and there's not a lot of African American police officer or women police officers,” she added.

She would like to be adopted with her sibling Mikel.

“I want a family that will understand me and help me through my struggles and make sure that I'm okay,” she said.

Ayana has been waiting to be adopted since February of 2020.

If you’d like to learn more about Ayana, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Ayana, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

Please SHARE this Grant Me Hope story on social media. Thank you!

