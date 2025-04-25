13 people sent to hospital following Lansing car crash, police say

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway following a five-vehicle crash causing 13 people to go to the hospital, that’s according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officials tell us it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24th, in the area of S. King near Mary Ave.

We’re told the injuries varied from minor to critical, and the ages ranged from 3 years to 52 years.

Officers say that two vehicles were going south on King at high speeds when they crashed into a car making a turn near Pierce Rd.

The investigation says that the vehicles were then pushed into the north lanes of King, hitting two more vehicles.

Two people in one of the speeding vehicles were thrown from the car.

The crash is still under investigation.

If you know anything about this crash, you’re being asked to call the Lansing Police Department.

