12-year-old Omarayana hopes to be adopted by a family that can share her love of baking & drawing

DETROIT, Mich. — Omarayana is a seventh grader currently in foster care in Michigan who is hoping to share her love of baking and drawing with a permanent, loving family soon.

“I like to draw anything and cooking. Brownies are probably the best that I bake. They always turn out great,” the 12-year-old said.

“My favorite subject in school is English, and my least favorite subject is science,” she said when asked about school.

“My perfect day would be, I'd go swimming. I'd be with my friends. We'd eat a lot of junk. We just be talking all night,” Omarayana said.

She dreams of becoming a stylist and eventually a designer.

“I'm going to go to college for cosmetology until I save it for enough money to start my business, as I'm going to be an interior decorator,” she explained.

“I have good taste. Why not do it for a job if you like it?” she added. “I just have my kitchen imagined at this point -- white marble countertops and red ceiling lights, and I want a black floor in my kitchen.”

Omarayana has been in foster care waiting to be adopted since February of 2020.

“Honestly, I could be the only child, I could be one of 10,000,” said Omarayana. “I haven't done a lot. I've never been outside of Michigan.”

If you’d like to adopt Omarayana, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

