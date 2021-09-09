12-year-old Jayden wants a family he can ride bikes and watch movies with

(WSYM) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Jayden, who loves building things with Legos.

"I like Legos because you can build different stuff with them like cars and spaceships. The coolest thing I've ever built was a building," says Jayden.

The seventh grader also enjoys reading, playing basketball, and he says his favorite animals are cats and dogs. His favorite movie is "Blade," the vampire film, and his favorite time of year is Christmas when it snows because he enjoys making snowmen. He also loves decorating the tree.

Additionally, Jayden is big on stuffed animals, Disney and gardening.

"I like gardening because it's fun and it gives you something to do," says Jayden. "I've made some pots of my own. I like to garden tomatoes, some flowers, cat grass, and a rose."

Jayden's also a pretty good swimmer who says he can hold his breath under water for 20 seconds.

As for food, he likes pepperoni pizza.

Jayden hopes to see much of the country someday by getting his dream job as a truck driver. That's a big wish for him. But one of his biggest dreams is finding a forever family (hopefully with a dog.)

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.) says Jayden dreams of "bike riding and watching movies with them." He says he'd liked to have a mom, a dad, a brother and a sister.

M.A.R.E. says Jayden is a "good kid who needs patience and understanding" and people to help him stay on task. He would thrive best as an only child in a home.

The type of forever family he needs should be strong advocates for special services he needs. And his parents should be "trauma informed" and experienced.

