12-year-old Jalen: “Adoption means ‘wanted’ and not being ‘unwanted’ by others”

DETROIT. MICH. — General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis may be working with Jalen one day. The 12-year-old who’s currently in foster care in Michigan is a HUGE fan of everything automotive.

“I like cars a lot. I kind of know which car is which. When I get older, I want to be an engineer, and I want to make a car of my own,” said Jalen.

“I draw cars. I be specific with how the lights are. If it's not like how it is in real life, I erase it and then try again,” he explained.

The sixth grader enjoys playing with remote control cars, too.

“I have this RC that's super-fast, and I play with that a lot,” he said.

How would his friends describe him?

“My friends would think I really pay attention to things and remember them,” said Jalen.

He likes playing games and shooting hoops. He also gets excited to be in the kitchen.

“I love to cook. I can cook anything if I just know the right ingredients and how to use tools,” he said.

He is also big science buff.

“It just builds up my knowledge and helps me think of things,” said Jalen.

“My one wish in the whole wide world is I can start my life again, because being a little kid was fun. As you think of you getting older, it makes you have all these responsibilities that block out all the fun,” he said softly.

He just wants to find his future adoptive parents or parent.

“Adoption means [being] ‘wanted’ and not being ‘unwanted’ by others people. I'm just here to live a life that can hopefully spread joy around people,” said Jalen.

Jalen has been waiting to be adopted since May of 2016.

If you’d like to learn more about Jalen, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Jalen, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

