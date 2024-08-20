12-year-old girl hospitalized following crash, according to Jackson County officials

PARMA TWP. — Four people have been hospitalized, including a 12-year-old girl following a crash involving three vehicles.

That’s according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened just after 4 PM on Monday, August 19th.

Officials say it happened in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Gibbs Road in Parma Township.

Deputies say that a 58-year-old man from Concord was going east when he crashed into a silver van and an SUV.

A 12-year-old girl who was in the van was thrown and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Three more people were also taken to the hospital.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

