12-year-old Emmanuel loves movies, video games & Chuck E Cheese

(WSYM) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is a 12-year-old boy named Emmanuel described as having a great imagination. He also loves the video games at Chuck E Cheese.

“I like to play Minecraft,” say Emmanuel.

He describes himself as a “nice person” who likes to play outside, especially in a soccer game. He also enjoys relaxing indoors while reading or playing with his superhero action figures.

Bike riding and Lego building are also two things he loves to do.

One person close to Emmanuel says he’s a loving boy who’s very happy.

Emmanuel says he’s close to his brothers and he’s hoping for forever parents, a family that will “do nice things” for him, like take him to the store or eat popcorn during movie night.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange says Emmanuel would do best with parents who are “trauma informed” and can give him special attention.

It’s also best for him to be the youngest or only child in the home. Additionally, his new family should be willing to continue special services and support new ones.. that will help Emmanuel grow.

If you'd like to adopt Emmanuel, visit https://www.mare.org or at (800)589-6273.

