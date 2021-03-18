11th Annual Transplant Symposium to raise awareness during National Kidney Month

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — March is National Kidney Month and to raise awareness about what causes chronic kidney disease, the public is invited to take part in a symposium.

It's the 11th annual Transplant Symposium going on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, virtually.

A panel of medical experts will provide information about what causes kidney disease. Right now, one in seven people in Michigan have chronic kidney disease and one in three adults has high blood pressure.

"In Michigan, and across the country, we really have an epidemic of chronic kidney disease and despite this epidemic, it's largely unseen by most people," said Dr. Silas Norman, co-medical director of kidney and pancreas transplant at the University of Michigan. "Driving factors are high blood pressure and diabetes."

If you'd like to register for the symposium, just click here.