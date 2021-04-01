11-year-old Jared would love to be adopted by a family with kids and a cat

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Give Jared a piece of paper and watch him work his magic! The 11-year-old is a creative, active fifth grader who is currently in foster care in Michigan. He’s hoping to be adopted soon.

“I like to do crafts, folding paper. I'm very good at that. I like doing hard origami because I feel happy when I actually complete it. I wanted to do it since I was little, but I didn't know how to do it at first. But then somebody showed me how, then I kept looking up videos and just went on from there,” he said with pride.

He also enjoys being active outdoors.

The Michigan-based non-profit Grant Me Hope captured some fun moments on camera as he played at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids recently.

He had fun jumping from the rocks.

“Since I can climb like a monkey, I don’t have to worry” he said.

“I like to swim in a pool. I do like to do video games, like Just Dance and stuff,” said Jared.

When it comes to school, Jared is into numbers and mechanical engineering.

“I like to do math. I kind of want to figure out how to design a robotic limb. I would want it to be wireless, so it doesn't hold you back,” he said.

“I know how to do simplified code, like on a game, with you drag the pieces from the works and put them in the workspace and in order. I like stuff like that,” he added.

One of his favorite spots is Rebounderz -- an indoor trampoline park. He likes to do flips on the trampoline.

He also enjoys playing with sensory-based toys such as fidget spinners, but he gets a real thrill from rollercoasters.

“I actually want to go back to Cedar Point. I went there once. It had a loop-de-loop roller that went upside down so fast, you can't even tell. And it turns out, nothing really falls out,” he said.

Jared has been waiting to be adopted since July of 2019.

“I would like a brother. I would like it if they had an indoor cat that was really playful,” he said.

A person who knows him well said, “Jared is a sweet boy who really thrives on individual attention.”

If you’d like to learn more about Jared, click here.

If you’d like to adopt Jared, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help!

Please SHARE this Grant Me Hope story on social media or “like” Grant Me Hope on Facebook and share his story there. Thank you!

