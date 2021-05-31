102-year-old WWII veteran receives special honor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 102-year-old veteran receiving a special honor ahead of Memorial Day.

Back on May 22, more than seven public safety departments gathered in a surprise ceremony to honor WWII veteran, Henry Martin, for his service. It was all organized by fellow veteran, deputy Daniel Wheeler, along with Henry's life enrichment specialist at Clark Retirement Community.

There was a cruiser parade and a presentation of commemorative materials to replace what Henry had lost in a hurricane many years ago.

"I found out that Henry had lost all his military memorabilia. So, knowing how important that is to veterans, I got in touch with some contacts that I had in Washington, DC,” said Wheeler. “They got me a list of his ribbons and medals. I ordered his ribbons and medals and that's what we gave him.”

We asked Henry what his secret to a long life was and he said to brush your teeth every morning.