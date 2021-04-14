1-on-1 with Judge Aquilina ahead of Assault summit

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made worldwide headlines for her work presiding over the sentencing of disgraced former sports medicine Doctor Larry Nassar.

Judge Aquilina, who works in Ingham County is known for her reputation for outspoken advocacy and giving those in her courtroom a voice.

For Sexual Assault Awareness month WMU-Cooley Law School is hosting a community discussion with Judge Aquilina at 12PM on Wednesday, April, 14th that will focus on recognizing sexual assault and helping to raise awareness for domestic violence, assault and human trafficking victims.

“I've always had those kinds of cases, Nasser was the worst by number, but not the worst crimes against people I've seen. It was because of the worldwide attention, which was a surprise to me, it has had an impact on so many that I've been asked to step up and speak out. And I'm more than happy to do that. I think that's all of our responsibility. And I take it very seriously,” says Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

She hopes by hosting this seminar, it will give victims a voice to stay strong and protect not only themselves but their loved ones.

There are signs you can watch out for in your own friends or family when it comes to assault, domestic violence or human trafficking.

Changes in behavior whether that's at work or home.

Changes in demeanor, or in physical appearance.

Is there someone who's too close and monitoring them all the time?

Do they always have to have their phone with them?

Are they fearful that they'll miss a call?

This virtual event starts at noon Wednesday if interested you need to RSVP online.