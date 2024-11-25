1 dead in hit-and-run crash in Summit Township

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after officials say a 27-year-old man was found dead on the side of the road in Summit Township.

Jackson County Officials have identified the victim as Brent Walker of Jackson.

We’re told that Brent was found around 4 in the morning on Saturday, November 23rd on the side of the road on South Street and Helena Avenue.

Officials believe the vehicle that hit Brent is a charcoal gray or black vehicle with minimal front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run traffic crash can contact Detective/Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931.

