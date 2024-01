LANSING, Mich. — A volunteer who has been with Sparrow for more than a decade, is now retiring.

Eddie, Sparrow Hospital’s longest serving therapy dog has been lifting the spirits of children and adults for more than 13 years.

According to Sparrow, he’s ready to kick back, chew some bones and take A few naps after doing his job through the holiday season.

Before Eddie left to enjoy the rest of his dog years, he made sure to make one last round to say goodbye.