Sheriff says mass shooting at grad ceremony thwarted; Second suspect arrested

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two people have been arrested for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a high school graduation in Pontiac.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a press conference on Friday that deputies were called out to a fight happening at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac graduation ceremony on the property of the United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex on the evening June 3.

Officials announced the arrest of the second suspect just hours after the news conference.

WATCH: Oakland County sheriff speaks on arrest in alleged mass shooting plot at graduation ceremony

Once there, Bouchard said deputies worked with the UWM security team to figure out who the individuals were accused in the fight. While they were on property, officials say someone approached them to alert them of a post on Snapchat threatening to shoot up the graduation ceremony. Bouchard said that deputies, in partnership with the security team, began digging deeper and found that the individuals accused of being involved in the fight had also allegedly been seen putting packages under vehicles before leaving the scene.

When officials recovered the packages, they said they found fully loaded weapons with high-capacity magazines. Each magazine held 40 rounds, Bouchard said. Bouchard on Friday praised the work of the deputies and security team.

"They went deeper and found these weapons and found what really was undercurrent going on," said Bouchard.

He also encouraged the public to come forward to help prevent future incidents.

"Share information, if you see something, say something," he said.

The first of the two suspects was later arrested. At the news conference, the sheriff's office said they were still looking for another suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jamarion Jaryante Hardiman.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., sheriff's department officials sent out a press release saying Hardiman has been arrested. No details were released.

On Friday, ATAP Pontiac shared the following statement about the incident on Facebook:

"First and foremost, this is a horrible problem that is still going on that you would think, after a couple of big incidents that we have had in the state of Michigan, one being Oxford, two being Michigan State, that there would a greater level of awareness, and that there would have been some change, some things being implemented, that would have potentially prevented this," says Linda Watson, whose son Aiden was shot and injured in the Oxford High School shootings. "But this is a big concern because of access to guns, but really, what's happening behind this? What are making these kids feel like this is the option they need to pursue? This is where they need to go? This is their only recourse? So we need to have some really big, systematic change."

FULL INTERVIEW: Oxford parent Linda Watson reacts after police say they stopped a mass shooting