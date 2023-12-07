Watch live at 9: Sentencing to begin for Oxford High School shooter

(WXYZ) — The sentencing hearing for the Oxford High School shooter is scheduled to begin Friday morning in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Court officials are anticipating a “significant amount” of victim impact statements. The hearing could last most of the day.

Watch the hearing live here at 9 a.m.

The shooter has pleaded guilty to killing four students, Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana,14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, and injuring seven other people in the November 2021 shooting.

This past September, after a multi-day Miller hearing, Judge Kwame Rowe ruled that the shooter is eligible to serve life in prison without parole.

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the 2021 shooting, and will be tried separately.

