A program helping seniors stay active and engaged in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties is giving older adults a sense of purpose while facing potential funding challenges.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Programs (RSVP) provides volunteer opportunities for older adults in the tri-county area.

The Older Americans Act, which supports senior programs nationwide, celebrates its 60th anniversary this July.

Federal funding concerns could impact these vital services as the senior population continues to grow.

"This is one of the best kept secrets in the community," said Jason Wilkes, who oversees the RSVP program serving Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties.

WATCH: Senior volunteer program gives older adults purpose while facing funding challenges

Senior volunteer program in tri-county area helps older adults find purpose as Older Americans Act turns 60

The program provides volunteer opportunities for older adults, giving them a chance to connect with others and remain active members of their communities.

The Senior Companion program connects volunteers with older adults need companionship.

The Classroom Grandparent program connects volunteers with children at some of our local school districts to help mentor.

The RSVP is a community based volunteer program to cover organizations all over our neighborhoods.

"It gives them a sense of purpose, they have a reason to get up in the morning, it keeps them active, it keeps them healthy," Wilkes said.

For many participants, the program offers crucial social connections they might not otherwise have.

"For a majority of our seniors, we are the only ones they have, and they look forward to our monthly in-services or activities together," Wilkes said.

RSVP is just one of many programs supported by the Older Americans Act (OAA), which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this July. The OAA is a federal program that provides services to older adults across the country.

According to the federal Administration for Community Living, by 2030, the retirement age population will grow by more than 450,000 people.

Organization like Meals on Wheels wants to see more money going toward OAA programs, RSVP is focused on maintaining its current funding.

When asked about the future of these programs, Wilkes explained their financial situation.

"Unfortunately or fortunately, depending on the day, we are funded; the majority of funding comes from the federal government," Wilkes said.

Some of RSVP's funding comes from AmeriCorps, which saw cuts earlier this year. As questions loom for the upcoming federal budget, Wilkes hopes Congress remembers who these decisions impact.

"What do we have for our seniors? Without these programs…nothing?" Wilkes said.

For adults 55 and older interested in RSVP, Classroom Grandparents, or Senior Companion, click here for more information. Volunteers are able to receive a stipend for Classroom Grandparents and Senior Companions that do not interfere with benefits.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.