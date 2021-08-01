Monroe Twp. Fire Department lieutenant killed in boating accident over the weekend

(WXYZ) — The body of a Monroe Twp. Fire Department lieutenant was recovered in LaPlaisance Creek Sunday after a weekend boating accident in Bolles Harbor, officials say.

According to the sheriff's office, 37-year-old Lt. Francis (Frank) Brown III was on the boat with another 37-year-old man when it hit a dock and overturned around midnight on Sunday.

The second man was located at the scene and taken to the hospital. Frank's body was discovered later Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Monroe Charter Township Fire Chief Mark Cherney said Frank was on the department for 8 years, and leaves behind a wife and two sons.

