School lunch funding uncertain as Michigan budget negotiations continue

LANSING, Michigan — As the new school year approaches for many Mid-Michigan districts next week, the state budget remains unfinished, leaving families uncertain whether school lunches will be free.

Michigan lawmakers have not finalized the education budget as schools prepare to open.

Democrats and Republicans are blaming each other for the delay in budget negotiations.

Local organizations like Mason Community Services are preparing to help families if free lunches aren't approved.

I spoke with local community leaders and state lawmakers about the impact of this uncertainty on families preparing for the school year.

"With the government funding being unknown for the education department, families are wondering, are we going to have free lunch or no free lunch?" said Linda Hughson with Mason Community Services.

Hughson is asking the question that is on many families' minds as the school year approaches.

"Who qualifies? Who doesn't qualify? All these unknown parameters are creating an extra anxiety," Hughson said.

Wednesday afternoon, state Democrats and Republicans gave the latest update on budget negotiations. Both sides of the aisle are blaming each other for the budget decision.

"We're here months after the Senate Democrats passed a comprehensive student-focused budget and House Republicans have refused to take any meaningful action," said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks.

"This is all about politics for the Democrats, and they believe politics is more important than the people affected by these decisions," said Republican Speaker Matt Hall.

Despite the budget not being finished, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks says now is the time to make the decision.

"This is a time that is critical as people are about to start the school year," Brinks said.

And Republican Speaker Matt Hall said he thinks the person that will speed up the process will be Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"I have confidence in Governor Whitmer that she will corral these Democrats and get them to work with us," Hall said.

I reached out to the Superintendent of Mason Public Schools to see if they have any plans in place, and over the phone, Dr. Gary Kinzer told me, "We are hopeful that our legislature will pass a budget prior to the month of September that includes free lunches. Should the budget not include free lunches, we will charge students for lunch as we always have, but will consider efforts to support our families during the time of transition."

Back with Hughson, all summer long, Mason Community Services has offered weekend meal kits for families. With the decision of the school budget yet to be made, she tells me they plan on continuing to offer meals for kids who may need it.

"They can come here and get them in the summer, we've passed out about 75 of those since school got out," Hughson said.

