Satellite image shows Michigan, Great Lakes at night under waxing moon

(WXYZ) - A photo posted on Thursday to the CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin Facebook page shows the state of Michigan and the Great Lakes at night under a waxing moon.

According to the post, the moon allowed a unique Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) view of the Great Lakes.

Visible in the photo is the light form Detroit, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, Grand Rapids and more.

Plus, the photo also shows the moon glint below lake-effect clouds over Lake Superior.

Check out the image below.