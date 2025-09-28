LIVE UPDATES: Police say at least 2 dead, 9 injured in Grand Blanc church shooting

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grand Blanc Township police say that at least two people are dead, including the suspect, and nine people are injured following a Sunday morning shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Grand Blanc Township Police Department Chief William Renye said that the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Burton, rammed a vehicle into the front of the church, got out and opened fire on the people inside.



Police report that officials responded to the scene and took down the suspected shooter.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police also believe the church was deliberately set on fire by the suspect.

“We do believe that we will find additional victims once we have that scene secure," said Chief Renye.

Police say multiple injured victims are currently in critical condition.

Kash Patel, the FBI Director, said that agents are on scene to assist in the investigation.

We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities.



Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 28, 2025

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has released the following statement following the shooting:

"We have multiple teams and units on scene in Grand Blanc Township assisting at the church shooting and fire. Tragically, this marks the fourth mass shooting we’ve responded to in less than five years. Please avoid the area."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also released the following statement regarding the tragedy:

The reunification place for people off-site is the Trillium Theater at Holly and McCandish.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

