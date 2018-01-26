Horseplay causes death at Phoenix intersection, suspect arrested

10:36 PM, Jan 25, 2018
3 hours ago

The accident happened around 19th and Dunlap avenues around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

PHOENIX - A suspect is in custody after horseplay caused the death of a 23-year-old man in Phoenix.

Phoenix police said officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue for a reported traffic crash involving a pedestrian. 

As officers began to investigate, they determined the victim and the suspect were engaging in horseplay on the sidewalk before the crash. 

The suspect, 26-year-old Tyrone Turner, told police he pushed the victim whom then stumbled into the road and was hit by a vehicle. 

Turner was booked into jail for negligent homicide. 

