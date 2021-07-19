Police chase from Monroe to Ohio ends with suspect shot & killed by police

(WXYZ) — A police chase that started in Monroe ended overnight in Ohio when police officers shot and killed the suspect.

According to police, it started in the parking lot at the Mall of Monroe on a report of shots fired.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived, but an MSP trooper found the vehicle nearby.

Police tell us that MSP, Monroe police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office chased the suspect into Ohio. He hit multiple police cars, then crashed and fled on foot.

According to police, the suspect was holding a gun to his head, and eventually was shot by police. He died from his injuries.

It's not clear what led to the shooting.