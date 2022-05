PHOTOS: Damage reported in Gaylord after tornado touches down

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Courtesy Shauna VanDeventer Courtesy Shauna VanDeventer

Courtesy Shauna VanDeventer Courtesy Shauna VanDeventer

Courtesy Shauna VanDeventer Courtesy Shauna VanDeventer

Courtesy Shauna VanDeventer Courtesy Shauna VanDeventer

Ross Gibbs of Boyne City



Ross Gibbs of Boyne City



Ross Gibbs of Boyne City



Ross Gibbs of Boyne City



Ross Gibbs of Boyne City



Ross Gibbs of Boyne City



Steve Sharp Steve Sharp

Steve Sharp Steve Sharp

Steve Sharp Steve Sharp

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

Krystle Clear Krystle Clear

WXYZ

WXYZ

WXYZ

WXYZ

Jacob Stuckman

Jacob Stuckman

Jacob Stuckman

Jacob Stuckman

Jacob Stuckman

Jacob Stuckman

Jacob Stuckman

Jacob Stuckman

Jacob Stuckman

Jacob Stuckman

Jerri Speckman of Gaylord the day after a tornado moved through town. (May 21, 2022) WXYZ

Damage the day after a tornado moved through Gaylord on May 20, 2022. WXYZ

Crews cleaning up damage the day after a tornado went through Gaylord on May 20, 2022. WXYZ

Damage after a tornado went through Gaylord on May 20, 2022. WXYZ

WXYZ

WXYZ

WXYZ

Prev 1 / Ad Next