'Patrice was just beautiful.' Family, friends remember Detroit nurse who was kidnapped & murdered

Family and friends gathered on Thursday to remember a Detroit nurse who was murdered over the weekend.

There was a vigil held in remembrance of Patrice Wilson. Police say Wilson was kidnapped while leaving work at Detroit Receiving Hospital last weekend. Her body was later found in Novi.

According to police, her ex-boyfriend is now in custody.

The vigil was held in Redford, and it's been a difficult week for family and friends, and Thursday night's vigil was filled with tears and sadness from friends, family, Alpha Kappa Alpha and co-workers.

"I'm happy today to see all these people out because we all love her so much and I'm just happy. My heart is full," Tamera Turner, Wilson's sorority sister, said.

Her sorority sisters planned the vigil and say Wilson was more than just a role model, a mentor, a friend, and a mother.

"Patrice was just beautiful. Her soul was, her smile was, the way she carried herself," Elise Love said.

"She was a great nurse. She did great in school and I am just speechless about what's going on right now," Aaiyana West added.

Wilson was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of the hospital was she was leaving work after the overnight shift on Saturday. A day later, her body was found in the trunk of his car in Novi.

"This shouldn't have been the way that she passed but I'm glad people are coming together in memory of her," West said.

Co-workers have set up a GoFundMe for funeral costs and a college fund for her 7-year-old son, which has now passed $20,000.

Another vigil will be held at El Bethel Church in Redford on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

