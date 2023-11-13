Watch Now
Parents of Oxford High School shooter file motions for separate trials

Jennifer Crumbley, James Crumbley
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court in Rochester Hills, Mich. The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, clearing the way for the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 10:44:27-05

(WXYZ) — The parents of the Oxford High School shooter, who are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, want separate trials.

Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed motions to request individual trials; the reasoning, according to the motions, is to "avoid prejudice" and "promote fairness" in the case.

The son of the Crumbleys pleaded guilty to the November 2021 shooting at the school that killed four students and injured seven other people.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16 and Hana St. Juliana, 14 were killed in the shooting.

In February 2022, a judge bound over James and Jennifer after a preliminary examination, saying there was enough evidence for them to stand trial. However, their lawyers appealed the ruling. In October, the Michigan Supreme Court denied the appeal.

Defense lawyers have argued in the past that this case might set a precedent where parents could be charged for violent acts committed by their children.

The trial date for the pair was originally set for January. The shooter’s sentencing is scheduled for December.

Read the motions below:

James Crumbley - motion for... by WXYZ-TV Detroit

Jennifer Crumbley - motion ... by WXYZ-TV Detroit

