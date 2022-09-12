Oxford Schools investigating social media threat, adds extra police presence to schools

DETROIT, Mich. — According to a message from the Oxford Superintendent, a disturbing social media post is currently under investigation within the district.

The superintendent says a threat was made on Snapchat. The message: "Come bring a gun to oxford school."

According to the school, the threat was reported by a student, but investigators do not believe the creator of the message or the recipient attends Oxford Schools.

As a precaution, the superintendent says there will be additional police presence at schools this week.