Oxford school shooting death could have been prevented by armed guard, alleges amended lawsuit

(WXYZ) — Parents suing Oxford Schools are amending their lawsuit with new allegations that an armed security guard could have prevented at least one death during the mass shooting back on November 30.

This is based on school surveillance video that has now been viewed by Attorney Ven Johnson and some parents of students killed and injured.

In all, four students were killed, and seven others were injured, including a teacher.

Attorney Johnson added a security guard in an amended lawsuit filed in Oakland County Circuit Court.

The allegations are the guard was armed and working inside Oxford High School when the shooting happened at 12:51 p.m., that she is a former Oakland County Deputy Sheriff and later told investigators she thought the shooting was a drill. The allegations are she saw Tate Myre lying on the floor bleeding to death and she later told investigators she thought it was “really good makeup.”

“She blew this on so many different levels,” said Ben Johnson, attorney for parents.

The allegations also state that the security guard opened a bathroom door where the alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley was inside with students Justin Shilling and Keegan Gregory. Gregory was able to escape without being shot. Shilling was shot and killed inside the bathroom.

“There's two sheriff's deputies coming in the hallway. That Crumbley came out of turn right saw them with long guns clearly was sheriff and so forth. He immediately put his gun on the garbage can right next to the outside of the bathroom, got in his hands and knees and put his hands in the air,” said Ben Johnson, attorney for parents.

At a news conference, Craig Shilling said he watched the video on Tuesday at the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and said, “it’s difficult to know he (Justin) could still be here if somebody did their job.”

“She literally opened the door and started to walk in. And it was almost like she stood there and turned around and walked out. It was it's it is truly just a punch to the gut. I mean it's it hurts to the core this time,” said Craig Shilling, father of Justin Shilling.

Meghan Gregory, the mother of Keegan, said she also watched the video and said at the news conference, “it was an absolute punch to the gut to see her open the door … we have not been the same since. It truly shattered us.”

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot will hold a hearing on the request to amend the lawsuit.

The Oxford Schools attorney has been arguing to have this lawsuit put on hold until the issue of Governmental Immunity can be taken up in the Court of Appeals or State Supreme Court, but Judge Chabot has denied that request.

“Because of governmental immunity, the full-on cover up his and this is a business transaction, to them, to them. Right. Doesn't doesn't matter. That four lives were lost, and hundreds of kids who were traumatized,” said Buck Myre, father of Tate Myre.

We are awaiting a reply to the new allegations from Oxford Schools.

