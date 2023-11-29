'Oxford Remembrance Day' marks two years since the tragic school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students and community members are set to gather Thursday for 'Oxford Remembrance Day' on the second anniversary of the tragic Oxford High School shooting.

Nearly two years ago, on November 30, 2021, an Oxford student fatally shot four students and injured seven others in the school shooting.

The All for Oxford Resiliency Center says it will provide extra support for anyone in need this week as the Oxford community comes together.

“A reminder that we have extra support in place for you this week. Our mission is to promote CONNECTION, teach, RESILIENCE, share HOPE, and show LOVE to the Oxford community,” All for Oxford said in a post on Facebook.

The following activities are available this week:

Wednesday, November 29 — 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.



Walk-Ins Welcome

Workshop at Oxford High School

Coffee filter butterfly crafts

High school student hangout - 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Therapy dog - 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 — 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.



Walk-Ins Welcome

Breakfast, lunch and dinner

Emotional support and counselors

Therapy dogs - 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Community yoga - 2:00 p.m.

Oxford staff yoga - 4:15 p.m.

Mindfulness - 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Arts and craft to go

Light Up Oxford with Love - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 1 — 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.



Walk-Ins Welcome

Self portrait/bestie portrait crafts

All events and activities will take place at the All for Oxford Resiliency Center located at 1370 S. Lapeer Road in Oxford.

For more information, visit allforoxford.org/events.

