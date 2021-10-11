Only 7 of the past 50 years have reached 80° after Oct. 10; Expected to change today

Temperatures in metro Detroit are expected to go above 80° on Monday, despite it being Oct. 11.

The average last 80° day in Michigan is Sept. 30, but it's been after that a majority of the time in the last four years.

Last year, it was before that on Sept. 27. In 2019, it was Oct. 1, then Oct. 10 in 2018 and Oct. 9 in 2017.

It's not that unusual lately to have an 80° day in October, however, 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes reports only seven of the past 50 years have reached 80° after Oct. 10.

Today would be the eighth in the past 50 years.

The latest 80° day in Michigan history was on Nov. 1, 1950.