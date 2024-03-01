One person hospitalized after being rescued from car crash

LANSING — One person has been hospitalized following an early morning crash in Lansing.

It happened just before 6:30 Friday morning on the corner of South Martin Luther King and Webster.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us that when they got there, they found a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

We’re told that the driver was out of the vehicle, but their passenger was pinned inside.

Crews used special extrication equipment to remove the roof and side.

The passenger was rushed to the hospital.

They are in stable but serious condition.