Watch Now
News

Actions

One person hospitalized after being rescued from car crash

Lansing Fire Dept Crash
Lansing Fire Department
Lansing Fire Dept Crash
Lansing Fire Dept Crash
Posted at 8:59 AM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 08:59:10-05

LANSING — One person has been hospitalized following an early morning crash in Lansing.

It happened just before 6:30 Friday morning on the corner of South Martin Luther King and Webster.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us that when they got there, they found a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

We’re told that the driver was out of the vehicle, but their passenger was pinned inside.

Crews used special extrication equipment to remove the roof and side.

The passenger was rushed to the hospital.

They are in stable but serious condition.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!