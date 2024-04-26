One man dead following shooting in Lansing

LANSING — A homicide investigation is underway according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officials say the call came in around 12:10 AM Friday, April 26th from the 31 block of Turner Street for a shooting.

We’re told that when officers got there they found a 22-year-old man who was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

If you know anything about this case you’re being asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

