One dead and one hurt, following stabbing in Lansing

LANSING — A woman is dead and another person is in critical condition following a stabbing in Lansing, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Officials tell us it happened around 7 pm on Thursday, May 23rd on the 2100 block of Bruce Ave.

The Lansing Police Department tell us that a 65-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another person is in critical condition, we don’t know their connection to the case at this time, but we have been told that there is a person in custody.

If you know anything about this case your being asked to call asked the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 extension 5, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

