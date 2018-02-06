Deputy dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – One deputy is dead and two other officers were injured in a “critical incident” involving Colorado Springs officers and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon, law enforcement sources tell Scripps station KMGH in Denver.

Two suspects were shot in the incident and multiple other suspects are in custody otherwise, Denver7 has learned. Neither the sheriff’s office or CSPD has so far confirmed the deaths or injuries, but have said all suspects “are accounted for.”

There is a massive emergency response in the area of Galley Road and Murray Boulevard, and several roads in the area are closed. The area of the shooting is close to several apartment complexes and a shopping center.

Two other sheriff’s deputies have been shot and killed in Colorado since Dec. 31. Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish was killed in a shooting in Douglas County early on New Year’s Eve, and Heath Gumm, an Adams County deputy, was shot and killed late last month.

The sheriff's office says it's only responding to emergent and in-progress calls for service. Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs said it was on lockdown, and reporters at the hospital said there was a large law enforcement presence there as well.

There will be a news conference at the hospital at 6 p.m., the sheriff's office says.