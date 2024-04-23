No injuries in Lansing house fire

LANSING — An investigation is underway following a fire at a home in Lansing, that’s according to the Lansing Fire Department.

Officials tell us it happened just before 1 Tuesday morning, April 23 on the 300 block of Eighth Street.

We’re told that everyone was able to get out safely.

Heavy flames could be seen from the windows and doors of multiple sides of the house on the first floor.

Officials were able to get the fire under control just before 1:30 am.

There were no injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

