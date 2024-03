LANSING — The Lansing Fire Rescue Department says that no one was hurt following a crash involving a vehicle and a train.

It happened around 8:30 pm Monday March 11 near the corner of Hosmer and Euclid streets in Lansing.

The vehicle was hit causing it to spin away from the tracks.

Officials say that the driver ran off.

Kalamazoo Street west of Hosmer was closed for hours due to the stopped train.

No other details are available at this time.