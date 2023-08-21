Watch Now
News

Actions

Newborn twins recovered safely after AMBER Alert in Livonia

Michigan State Police said newborn twins have been recovered safely after disappearing this morning in Livonia, prompting an AMBER Alert. Police said Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges disappeared from a Quality Inn in Livonia and an AMBER Alert was issued just before 6 a.m. Both are just 14 days old. Detroit Police Chief James White said the twins were dropped off at the 9th precinct on Detroit's east side around 9:30 a.m. Monday, and they are being evaluated at the hospital.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 13:38:39-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said newborn twins have been recovered safely after disappearing this morning in Livonia, prompting an AMBER Alert.

Police said Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges disappeared from a Quality Inn in Livonia and an AMBER Alert was issued just before 6 a.m. Both are just 14 days old.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the twins were dropped off at the 9th precinct on Detroit's east side around 9:30 a.m. Monday, and they are being evaluated at the hospital.

Police said no one is in custody, but also did not say if they are looking for suspects. Originally, police said they were looking for two women in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate EHD 1130.

Livonia's police chief said the mother left the twins with two friends, and when she came back, the twins were gone.

Police provide update after newborn twins found safe following AMBER Alert
infants amber alert.jpg
AMBER ALert suspects combined.jpg
F4DHO_ZXgAAK3Bv.jpeg
Screen Shot 2023-08-21 at 6.38.42 AM.png
infants amber alert.jpeg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!