New Round of Entrepreneurial Fund Grants

JACKSON — The MLK Corridor Improvement Authority has announced the launch of a second wave of funding for the Entrepreneurial and Real Estate Fund.

This a grant initiative is designed to revitalize Southside Jackson and stimulate business development throughout the corridor.

The second funding round runs now through March 8th, and will again award a maximum of $50,000 per business.

To qualify for these grants, applicants must own a small business within the MLK Corridor of Jackson and have been in operation for a minimum of one year.

Businesses must also be compliant with the State of Michigan regulations and identify a clear strategy for utilizing the grant money to meet an established business need.

Detailed information on application procedures and eligibility criteria can be found here.