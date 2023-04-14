New effort working to bring film incentive program back to Michigan

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan's film tax incentives are back in the spotlight.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder did away with the program in 2015, stifling the growth of the state's movie industry. Now, there's a push to bring major projects back that would employ thousands of Michiganders.

Michigan is one of only 10 states in the country without a film incentive program in place.

"We are artists, we want to perform, we want to tell stories," said Matthew Peach, who owns a film studio in Ferndale.

The Loving Touch in Ferndale was filled to brim with people who share the same dream.

The Michigan Film Association (MIFIA) brought together locals who want to produce film content where they live.

"Michigan has hardworking, creative, talented people. The world knows it. We just need an opportunity to shine," Alexander Page, a MIFIA board member, said.

Page specializes in legislative action.

He says the organization has worked tirelessly to draft pro-jobs legislation to boost the state’s economy.

"We are talking about a Michigan jobs program, not a Hollywood handout. We know this isn't just about TV and movies, but it is a multimedia industry that we are supporting," Page said.

The 10-year program would build the economy over time, according to Page.

Those wishing to bring projects to Michigan would get a credit instead of a rebate, which means the cash doesn't leave the state.

"We are looking for films that are 10 (million) to 40 million dollars, where they are hiring local businesses. This is an infrastructure bill in addition to jobs, jobs, jobs, and did I mention jobs," David Haddad, board chair for MIFIA, said.

What Haddad is saying is music to Brian Heintz's ears. Heintz started acting just after Snyder did away with the incentives in 2015.

Heintz is from Dearborn Heights and has acted in many independent projects including the recently released movie Wolfhound.

"I have family here. I don't want to have to move to chase a dream. Michigan is beautiful. We have tons of locations to shoot at," Heintz said.

Haddad and Paige were in Lansing Thursday speaking with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle about the proposed plan.

"We are finding that it is going to be accepted bipartisan bill. We are very excited, it is imminent. We don't know when it's going to happen, but we feel it's going to happen soon," Haddad said.

MIFIA feels like they sealed the deal and it will be lights, camera, action in the mitten once again.

"It is time for Michigan to get back in the game," Haddad said.

