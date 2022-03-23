WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) — A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday.

Miller Floyd Jr. celebrated with friends, family and neighbors in Virginia.

"I feel pretty good. Thanks to the good Lord above," Miller Floyd Jr. said.

"Anyone who has known him or has had the privilege to have even had a conversation with him, I'm sure has walked away with a little piece of history, little piece of wisdom," said Floyd's daughter, Millicent Stevens.

The Florida native was stationed in West Germany during World War II. He drove trucks, hauling gas back-and-forth to tanks on the front lines.

"While they loaded up your gas, you sleeping. And when they get the truck loaded, they wake you up. You get back, you go back again. That's what I did," Floyd said.

After the war, he attended Florida A&M University, later making his home in Schenectady, New York.

There, he married his wife Grace.

An entrepreneur, he opened a deli in the 1970s and also worked in the Baptist church, at a community center, and as a crossing guard for several years.

He moved to Virginia to be with his youngest daughter after his wife of 63 years passed away.

"My dad is just an amazing person," his daughter said.

Despite turning 100, Floyd says he still has more life to live.

"I'm looking forward to living, that's all," he said.

