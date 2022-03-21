Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn't commit is suing the county where he was convicted and a former police officer for $93 million.

Lamonte McIntyre and his mother allege the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former detective Roger Golubski.

They accuse Golubski of coercing McIntyre's mom into sex and then framing her son for a double murder when she rejected later sexual advances.

Golubski denies the allegations.

A judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 jury trial for the lawsuit.

McIntyre was released from prison in 2017. He was awarded $1.5 million in 2020.

He now lives in Arizona.

According to CNN, McIntyre has since co-founded a nonprofit organization to help others who are wrongfully convicted.