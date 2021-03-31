World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth in 2019. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” has spurred even more visitors to the unassuming location in a strip mall 170 miles east of Portland.

The movie focuses on the manager's day-to-day work running the store, which became the last in the world when the Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, closed two years ago. The movie by two local filmmakers peaked at No. 4 in the U.S. after it began streaming on Netflix on March 15.

At its peak, Blockbuster had 9,000 locations across the world.

The store has grown a sizable social media presence as nostalgia seekers can relish the past.