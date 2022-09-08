World reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

World leaders paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

President Joe Biden said the queen defined an era.

"In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her," Biden said.

Biden noted that Queen Elizabeth II met 14 American presidents.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," he said. "She helped make our relationship special."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed that sentiment.

"She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised the queen for embodying unity for over 70 years.

"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," he said.