Woman wins the lottery, celebrated with her cat as everyone else in the house was sleeping

A Virginia woman recently decided to play the lottery "on a whim." She was up, while others were in bed, and purchased a ticket.

Then, when Robin Meador realized how much she had just won, she wasn't able to celebrate with anyone. Any human that is.

“Everyone else was asleep,” she told lottery officials. “So I had no one to share it with except my cat!”

Meador had reason to celebrate as she won over $386,239, lottery officials say. She didn't even leave her house or choose numbers. She decided that night to go with the state's "Easy Pick" option which chose numbers for her in an online ticket purchase option.