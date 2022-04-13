Woman in Florida fatally stabbed boyfriend in self-defense, lawyer says

The lawyer of a woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend earlier this month at their Miami condo says she acted in self-defense.

On Monday, Frank Prieto said his client Courtney Clenney was a victim of domestic violence and stabbed Christian Toby Obumseli, her boyfriend of two years, in self-defense, CBS Miami and NBC News reported.

According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence incident involving a stabbing on April 3 just before 5 p.m. Obumseli died. He was being transported to a local hospital.

The department said a preliminary investigation determined that the woman and Obumseli had been involved in a physical altercation.

The Miami Herald and NBC News reported that Clenney was hospitalized after the incident. She was released into her parents' care.

Prieto told the newspaper that "this is a tragedy for all involved, but it was not criminal conduct."

During a press conference, Obumseli's family said they don't believe that this was a case of self-defense, CBS Miami and NBC News reported.

According to the news outlets, Clenney is a popular OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer.

No charges have been filed.