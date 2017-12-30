Texas woman accused of destroying $300K worth of date's art, police say

(KGTV) - A woman arrested in Houston after police said she drunkenly caused $300,000 in damages to her date's art collection was in court this week.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, was arrested Saturday at the home of her date Tony Buzbee, a Houston area attorney, Houston-based KTRK reported. She was charged with criminal mischief. It was reportedly the pair's first date.

In court, prosecutors said Layman became heavily intoxicated and returned to Buzbee's home, where he called her an Uber. Layman allegedly refused to leave Buzbee's home.

Citing court information, KTRK said a second Uber driver was called and Layman became aggressive. She walked back into Buzbee's home and began shouting that she wasn't going to leave and poured red wine on his paintings, ripped them off the wall, and threw sculptures on the ground, prosecutors said.

Among the paintings was an original Andy Warhol. The damages in total cost at least $300,000, according to KTRK.

Layman has been granted $30,000 bond.